2016 Ford Escape

226,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

226,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6980141
  • Stock #: 21054A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G95GUC30920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
KEYPAD
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Smart Device Integration
Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Wheels: 17 Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
911 Assist Emergency Sos
Passenger Seat
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 6-way manual driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat 4-way front/2-way rear manual adjustable headrests rear seat recline rear seat tip fold-flat latch and passenger seat back map pocket
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Ford SYNC & Rear View Camera -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system 911 Assist 4.2 LCD display in centre stack AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

