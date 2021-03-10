Menu
2016 Ford F-250

Details Features

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

Super Duty SRW

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6719582
  • Stock #: U9545R
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT1GEA86626

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
Vehicle Features

Variable Intermittent Wipers
glove box
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Front And Rear Map Lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Analog Display
Systems Monitor
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing FlexFold Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

