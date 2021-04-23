2016 Ford Flex

-
Listing ID: 6989288
-
Stock #: U9384RA
-
VIN: 2FMHK6D86GBA03280
-
Exterior Colour
White
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Mileage
61,495 KM
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Instrument Panel Bin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Wheels: 19 Painted Aluminum
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors and Pedals
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat memory 10-way power driver seat w/power recline and lumbar and 6-way power front-passenger seat w/manual recline and lumbar
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
