Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

125,287 KM

Details

$31,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,599

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Double Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Double Cab 4WD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 10550016
  2. 10550016
  3. 10550016
  4. 10550016
  5. 10550016
  6. 10550016
  7. 10550016
  8. 10550016
  9. 10550016
  10. 10550016
  11. 10550016
  12. 10550016
  13. 10550016
  14. 10550016
  15. 10550016
  16. 10550016
  17. 10550016
  18. 10550016
  19. 10550016
  20. 10550016
  21. 10550016
  22. 10550016
  23. 10550016
  24. 10550016
  25. 10550016
  26. 10550016
  27. 10550016
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$31,599

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
125,287KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10550016
  • Stock #: 23_458
  • VIN: 1GTV2MEC7GZ214306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 23_458
  • Mileage 125,287 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Seaway Motors

2016 Chrysler 200 LX
 34,497 KM
$16,499 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Taurus SEL...
 191,506 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SLT Cr...
 233,823 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory