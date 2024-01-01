Menu
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GL for sale in Brockville, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

110,000 KM

Details

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL

12002506

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_NoBadges

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,000KM
VIN KMHD25LH3GU333446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2016 Hyundai Elantra