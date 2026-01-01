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Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra SE / Value Edition/ Limited for sale in Brockville, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

210,202 KM

Details

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Hyundai Elantra

SE / Value Edition/ Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14322074.819080453?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=28260

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SE / Value Edition/ Limited

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

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Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
210,202KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE0GH692981

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,202 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
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613-341-XXXX

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613-341-3034

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$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2016 Hyundai Elantra