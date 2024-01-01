Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

171,100 KM

Details

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 AWD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 11809490
  2. 11809490
  3. 11809490
  4. 11809490
  5. 11809490
  6. 11809490
  7. 11809490
  8. 11809490
  9. 11809490
  10. 11809490
  11. 11809490
  12. 11809490
  13. 11809490
  14. 11809490
  15. 11809490
  16. 11809490
  17. 11809490
  18. 11809490
  19. 11809490
  20. 11809490
  21. 11809490
  22. 11809490
  23. 11809490
  24. 11809490
  25. 11809490
  26. 11809490
  27. 11809490
  28. 11809490
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,100KM
VIN 5XYZUDLB4GG358092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_181
  • Mileage 171,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 AWD for sale in Brockville, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 AWD 171,100 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Suzuki Boulevard for sale in Brockville, ON
2011 Suzuki Boulevard 45,621 KM $2,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Taurus SEL FWD for sale in Brockville, ON
2015 Ford Taurus SEL FWD 162,324 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe