$15,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 AWD
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 AWD
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
171,100KM
VIN 5XYZUDLB4GG358092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24_181
- Mileage 171,100 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
