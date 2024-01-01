Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

127,954 KM

Details Features

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson

LIMITED AWD

2016 Hyundai Tucson

LIMITED AWD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,954KM
VIN KM8J3CA22GU056758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_141
  • Mileage 127,954 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Additional Features

P
AMFM Stereo CD
Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-341-3034

2016 Hyundai Tucson