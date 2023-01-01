Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

199,500 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

Sport 4WD

2016 Jeep Patriot

Sport 4WD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

199,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10635750
  Stock #: 23_465
  VIN: 1C4NJRAB4GD798500

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 199,500 KM

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

