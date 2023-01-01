$13,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2016 Jeep Patriot
2016 Jeep Patriot
Sport 4WD
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
199,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10635750
- Stock #: 23_465
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB4GD798500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 199,500 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Seaway Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6