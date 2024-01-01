Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Kia Soul for sale in Brockville, ON

2016 Kia Soul

62,000 KM

Details

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Kia Soul

Watch This Vehicle
12002509

2016 Kia Soul

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,000KM
VIN KNDJX3A50G7873440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 1WT for sale in Brockville, ON
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 1WT 235,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD 4WD Crew Cab Short Bed High Country for sale in Brockville, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD 4WD Crew Cab Short Bed High Country 75,000 KM $55,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT Auto for sale in Brockville, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT Auto 191,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Soul