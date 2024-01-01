Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Nissan Murano

Details

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Nissan Murano

SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Murano

SV AWD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 11484596
  2. 11484596
  3. 11484596
  4. 11484596
  5. 11484596
  6. 11484596
  7. 11484596
  8. 11484596
  9. 11484596
  10. 11484596
  11. 11484596
  12. 11484596
  13. 11484596
  14. 11484596
  15. 11484596
  16. 11484596
  17. 11484596
  18. 11484596
  19. 11484596
  20. 11484596
  21. 11484596
  22. 11484596
  23. 11484596
  24. 11484596
  25. 11484596
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 5N1AZ2MH4GN135318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2015 Infiniti QX60 AWD for sale in Brockville, ON
2015 Infiniti QX60 AWD 244,118 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD for sale in Brockville, ON
2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD 125,896 KM $21,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 2500 LONGHORN MEGA CAB SW for sale in Brockville, ON
2014 RAM 2500 LONGHORN MEGA CAB SW 434,000 KM $31,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Murano