2017 Buick Encore

169,740 KM

Details

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_OneOwner

Used
169,740KM
VIN KL4CJCSB4HB114801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_132
  • Mileage 169,740 KM

