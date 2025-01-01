Menu
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier for sale in Brockville, ON

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

141,000 KM

Details

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
Premier

12731568

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Used
141,000KM
VIN 3G1BF6SM4HS547781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034

