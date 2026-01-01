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Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LS for sale in Brockville, ON

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

145,000 KM

Details

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Watch This Vehicle
14099866

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
145,000KM
VIN 3G1BC5SM5HS547274

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
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613-341-XXXX

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613-341-3034

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$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2017 Chevrolet Cruze