Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Chevrolet Express 2500 Work Van for sale in Brockville, ON

2017 Chevrolet Express

129,131 KM

Details

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Express

2500 Work Van

Watch This Vehicle
12293913

2017 Chevrolet Express

2500 Work Van

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,131KM
VIN 1GCWGAFF9H1135040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 129,131 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in Brockville, ON
2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE 104,000 KM $27,495 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Brockville, ON
2012 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 256,325 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Brockville, ON
2014 RAM 1500 SLT 239,713 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Express