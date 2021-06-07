2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Door handles Black
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Door locks power
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Air conditioning single-zone
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
CornerStep rear bumper
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on center switch bank
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tire spare P255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Wheel full-size spare 17 (43.2 cm) steel
Driver Information Center 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Grille surround chrome
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...
Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Active aero shutters front
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models only.) (Standard with 4WD models. Available with 2WD models.)
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with theft-deterrent locking feature