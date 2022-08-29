$49,999+ tax & licensing
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2017 Chevrolet Suburban
2017 Chevrolet Suburban
LT 4WD
Location
133,028KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9072553
- Stock #: 22_150
- VIN: 1GNSKHKC9HR254071
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 133,028 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Impact Airbags
Driverside Air Bag
Power Windows
KEYLESS REMOTE
Owners Manual
Extra Keys
