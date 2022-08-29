2017 Chevrolet Suburban

$49,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 0 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9072553

9072553 Stock #: 22_150

22_150 VIN: 1GNSKHKC9HR254071

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 133,028 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Running Boards Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Side Impact Airbags Driverside Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Convenience KEYLESS REMOTE Additional Features Owners Manual Extra Keys Ch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.