Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Suburban

133,028 KM

Details Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Suburban

2017 Chevrolet Suburban

LT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Suburban

LT 4WD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 9072553
  2. 9072553
  3. 9072553
  4. 9072553
  5. 9072553
  6. 9072553
  7. 9072553
  8. 9072553
  9. 9072553
  10. 9072553
  11. 9072553
  12. 9072553
  13. 9072553
Contact Seller

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

133,028KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9072553
  • Stock #: 22_150
  • VIN: 1GNSKHKC9HR254071

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,028 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Impact Airbags
Driverside Air Bag
Power Windows
KEYLESS REMOTE
Owners Manual
Extra Keys
Ch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Seaway Motors

2019 Ford F-250 SD X...
 102,025 KM
$65,999 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler Town &...
 268,569 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 134,152 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory