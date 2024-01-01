Menu
2017 Chevrolet Trax

183,562 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Trax

LS AWD

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LS AWD

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,562KM
VIN 3GNCJNSB9HL162009

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_108
  • Mileage 183,562 KM

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2017 Chevrolet Trax