2017 Ford Escape

179,133 KM

$14,999

SE 4WD

SE 4WD

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Used
179,133KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD1HUA97112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_087
  • Mileage 179,133 KM

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2017 Nissan Qashqai S for sale in Brockville, ON
2017 Nissan Qashqai S 194,806 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited for sale in Brockville, ON
2015 Chrysler 200 Limited 312,800 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Murano SV AWD for sale in Brockville, ON
2016 Nissan Murano SV AWD 204,053 KM $15,495 + tax & lic

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034

2017 Ford Escape