2017 Ford Escape

67,384 KM

Details

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_AccidentFree

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

67,384KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8249847
  Stock #: 22_021
  VIN: 1FMCU9GD3HUA71188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_021
  • Mileage 67,384 KM

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

