2017 Ford Explorer

69,493 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

XLT

XLT

Location

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

69,493KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7197560
  • Stock #: U9593R
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D85HGC63839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,493 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Roof rack side rails
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
KEYPAD
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
Passenger Knee Airbag
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Wheels: 18 5-spoke Aluminum Painted
Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline 10-way power front passenger seat w/manual lumbar and 4-way driver and front-passenger head restraints
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

