2017 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC) Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort glove box Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Silver grille Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Wheels: 17 Aluminum Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Body-Coloured Rear Bumper 6-Way Driver Seat KEYPAD Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Leather Rear Seat Tires: P215/50R17 Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Passenger Seat Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start Heated Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat (fore/aft up/down tilt/recline and power lumbar) 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft recline) v shape sport style w/high bolster and 4-way removable adjustable head restraints

