2017 Ford Focus

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Passenger Seat
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Heated Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat (fore/aft up/down tilt/recline and power lumbar) 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft recline) v shape sport style w/high bolster and 4-way removable adjustable head restraints
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.