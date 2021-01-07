Menu
2017 Ford Focus

28,425 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

Titanium

2017 Ford Focus

Titanium

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

28,425KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6533959
  • Stock #: U9534
  • VIN: 1FADP3N22HL220362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U9534
  • Mileage 28,425 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Silver grille
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Wheels: 17 Aluminum
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
6-Way Driver Seat
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Tires: P215/50R17
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Passenger Seat
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Heated Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat (fore/aft up/down tilt/recline and power lumbar) 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft recline) v shape sport style w/high bolster and 4-way removable adjustable head restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

