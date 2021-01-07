2017 Ford Mustang

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)

Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Fixed Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Door Bins Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Fixed Rear Windows Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Tires: P235/55R17 BSW All-Season Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Level Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manual driver seat w/memory recline 2-way manual passenger seat and 4-way adjustable head restraints Aluminum Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows

