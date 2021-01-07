Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

43,100 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

V6

2017 Ford Mustang

V6

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6547509
  • Stock #: U9507RA
  • VIN: 1FA6P8AM3H5294388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U9507RA
  • Mileage 43,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fixed Rear Windows
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Tires: P235/55R17 BSW All-Season
Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Level Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manual driver seat w/memory recline 2-way manual passenger seat and 4-way adjustable head restraints
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

