2017 Ford Taurus

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 2 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6980150

6980150 Stock #: 21067A

21067A VIN: 1FAHP2J89HG127238

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 21067A

Mileage 97,200 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Safety Rear child safety locks AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration Additional Features Back-Up Camera Cargo Net Rear Parking Sensors POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Leatherette Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Aluminum Spare Wheel Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind Laminated Glass Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Wheels: 20 Polished Aluminum KEYPAD Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming and Manual Folding Passenger Seat and Cross Traffic Alert Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Steering Wheel and Pedals Tires: P245/45R20 V-Rated Heated & Cooled Perforated Leather Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats (fore/aft up/down tilt lumbar recline) w/driver seat memory Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Simulated Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material BLIS Blind Spot FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.