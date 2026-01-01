Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 GMC Sierra SLT for sale in Brockville, ON

2017 GMC Sierra

94,000 KM

Details

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Sierra

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
14082066.810632781?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=28260

2017 GMC Sierra

SLT

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 14082066.810632781?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=28260
  2. 14082066
  3. 14082066
  4. 14082066
  5. 14082066
  6. 14082066
  7. 14082066
  8. 14082066
  9. 14082066
  10. 14082066
  11. 14082066
  12. 14082066
  13. 14082066
  14. 14082066
  15. 14082066
  16. 14082066
  17. 14082066
  18. 14082066
  19. 14082066
  20. 14082066
  21. 14082066
  22. 14082066
  23. 14082066
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
94,000KM
VIN 3GTU2NER8HG227024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2017 GMC Sierra SLT for sale in Brockville, ON
2017 GMC Sierra SLT 94,000 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Flex limited for sale in Brockville, ON
2019 Ford Flex limited 207,000 KM $15,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium for sale in Brockville, ON
2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium 76,000 KM $15,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2017 GMC Sierra