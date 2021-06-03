2017 Honda Ridgeline

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7174166

7174166 Stock #: U9580A

U9580A VIN: 5FPYK3F31HB504559

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Fabric seat trim Full Cloth Headliner driver seat CLEARCOAT PAINT ABS and Driveline Traction Control integrated storage Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Wheels: 18 Aluminum-Alloy LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Seats w/Cloth Back Material Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access Regular Composite Box Style Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Distance Pacing Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist Collision Mitigation Braking System Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Drop-In Bed Liner Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim FOB Controls -inc: Windows and Remote Engine Start Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment and passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.