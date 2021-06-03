Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Ridgeline

147,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Ridgeline

2017 Honda Ridgeline

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Ridgeline

LX

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7174166
  • Stock #: U9580A
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F31HB504559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Fabric seat trim
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
integrated storage
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Wheels: 18 Aluminum-Alloy
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Distance Pacing
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Drop-In Bed Liner
Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
FOB Controls -inc: Windows and Remote Engine Start
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment and passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Ford

2019 Ford Escape Tit...
 47,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Sequoia ...
 107,053 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape Tit...
 121,710 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

Call Dealer

1-888-836-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-836-6219

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory