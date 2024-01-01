Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Elantra

127,445 KM

Details

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 11819225
  2. 11819225
  3. 11819225
  4. 11819225
  5. 11819225
  6. 11819225
  7. 11819225
  8. 11819225
  9. 11819225
  10. 11819225
  11. 11819225
  12. 11819225
  13. 11819225
  14. 11819225
  15. 11819225
  16. 11819225
  17. 11819225
  18. 11819225
  19. 11819225
  20. 11819225
  21. 11819225
  22. 11819225
  23. 11819225
  24. 11819225
  25. 11819225
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,445KM
VIN KMHD84LF4HU405408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_184
  • Mileage 127,445 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Brockville, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT Crew Cab 4WD 99,126 KM $64,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 AWD for sale in Brockville, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 AWD 171,100 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Suzuki Boulevard for sale in Brockville, ON
2011 Suzuki Boulevard 45,621 KM $2,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra