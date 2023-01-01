Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

78,492 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Ultimate

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Ultimate

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

78,492KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10611945
  • Stock #: 23_082
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA8HG462013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23_082
  • Mileage 78,492 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering

Additional Features

Side
Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

613-341-3034

