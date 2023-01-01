$28,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T Ultimate
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
78,492KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10611945
- Stock #: 23_082
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA8HG462013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 23_082
- Mileage 78,492 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Additional Features
Side
Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Seaway Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6