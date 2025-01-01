$12,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Veloster
Veloster, Value Edition, R-Spec & Veloster Turbo (G Grade is only available)
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,000KM
VIN KMHTC6AD9HU306185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 103,000 KM
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
2017 Hyundai Veloster