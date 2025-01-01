Menu
Used 2017 Hyundai Veloster Veloster, Value Edition, R-Spec & Veloster Turbo (G Grade is only available) for sale in Brockville, ON

103,000 KM

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Used
103,000KM
VIN KMHTC6AD9HU306185

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
