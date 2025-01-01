Menu
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum for sale in Brockville, ON

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

297,000 KM

Details

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

12433078

Platinum

Platinum

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

+ taxes & licensing

Used
297,000KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM5HC900074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 297,000 KM

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
2017 Nissan Pathfinder