2018 Chevrolet Colorado

151,116 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

12753027

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

1240 Stewart Blvd, Brockville, ON K6V 7H2

1-866-295-0049

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,116KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCHSCEN5J1127566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-411A
  • Mileage 151,116 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4X2
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

1240 Stewart Blvd, Brockville, ON K6V 7H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

1-866-295-0049

2018 Chevrolet Colorado