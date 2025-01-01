$18,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
LT
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
LT
Location
Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
1240 Stewart Blvd, Brockville, ON K6V 7H2
1-866-295-0049
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,116KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCHSCEN5J1127566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-411A
- Mileage 151,116 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4X2
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
2022 Buick Envision Essence 41,661 KM $31,940 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus 5.7L V8 167,385 KM $35,495 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 3500 HD SLE 88,398 KM $57,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
1240 Stewart Blvd, Brockville, ON K6V 7H2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-295-XXXX(click to show)
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
1-866-295-0049
2018 Chevrolet Colorado