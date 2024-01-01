$12,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
Used
154,831KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM4J7205183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 20_016-LR
- Mileage 154,831 KM
Vehicle Description
prev rental
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Safety
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driverside Air Bag
Convenience
Remote Trunk
Comfort
Climate Control
Air Conditioning R134a
Additional Features
Extra Keys
AMFM Stereo CD
Fog Lig
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2018 Chevrolet Cruze