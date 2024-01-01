Menu
Account
Sign In
prev rental

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

154,831 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 11709652
  2. 11709652
  3. 11709652
  4. 11709652
  5. 11709652
  6. 11709652
  7. 11709652
  8. 11709652
  9. 11709652
  10. 11709652
  11. 11709652
  12. 11709652
  13. 11709652
  14. 11709652
  15. 11709652
  16. 11709652
  17. 11709652
  18. 11709652
  19. 11709652
  20. 11709652
  21. 11709652
  22. 11709652
  23. 11709652
  24. 11709652
  25. 11709652
Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,831KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM4J7205183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20_016-LR
  • Mileage 154,831 KM

Vehicle Description

prev rental

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Safety

ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driverside Air Bag

Convenience

Remote Trunk

Comfort

Climate Control
Air Conditioning R134a

Additional Features

Extra Keys
AMFM Stereo CD
Fog Lig

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ FWD for sale in Brockville, ON
2011 Lincoln MKZ FWD 124,648 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO for sale in Brockville, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO 154,831 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT FWD for sale in Brockville, ON
2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT FWD 213,298 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze