2018 Chevrolet Cruze

42,323 KM

Details Features

$19,887

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

1-866-295-0049

LT AUTO

LT AUTO

Location

1240 Stewart Blvd, Brockville, ON K6V 7H2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

42,323KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8503976
  • Stock #: PR1778
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM6J7202091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,323 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

