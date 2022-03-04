$19,887+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,887
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
1-866-295-0049
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
Location
Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
1240 Stewart Blvd, Brockville, ON K6V 7H2
1-866-295-0049
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,887
+ taxes & licensing
42,323KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8503976
- Stock #: PR1778
- VIN: 1G1BE5SM6J7202091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,323 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
1240 Stewart Blvd, Brockville, ON K6V 7H2