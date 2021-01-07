Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Edge

36,668 KM

Details Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,668KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6390620
  • Stock #: U9525
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K80JBB00808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,668 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Bodyside Cladding
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels: 19 Premium Painted Luster Nickel Aluminum
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
FOB Controls -inc: Windows and Remote Engine Start
Passenger Seat
Tires: 245/55R19 AS BSW -inc: mini spare
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Door Panel Insert Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: in-vehicle enhanced voice recognition Apple CarPlay Android Auto 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability AppLink 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: perforated inserts 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt) driver memory setting 10-way power front-passenger seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt) and 4-way adjustable headr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Ford

2016 Nissan Rogue
 72,000 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2003 Chevrolet Impal...
 200,020 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL
 150,190 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

Call Dealer

1-888-836-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-836-6219

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory