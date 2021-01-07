2018 Ford Edge

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
FOB Controls -inc: Windows and Remote Engine Start
Passenger Seat
Tires: 245/55R19 AS BSW -inc: mini spare
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Door Panel Insert Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: in-vehicle enhanced voice recognition Apple CarPlay Android Auto 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability AppLink 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: perforated inserts 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt) driver memory setting 10-way power front-passenger seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt) and 4-way adjustable headr...
