Listing ID: 6841253
Stock #: U9550
VIN: 1FMCU0GD6JUC22588
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Mileage
37,279 KM
Body-coloured door handles
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels: 17 Sparkle-Painted Aluminum
Tires: 235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
4-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pockets
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 911 Assist 4.2 LCD display in centre stack AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
