Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels: 17 Sparkle-Painted Aluminum
Passenger Seat
Tires: 235/55R17 A/S BSW -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
SYNC Connect -inc: remote start lock/unlock vehicle schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle locate parked vehicle review approximate odometer reading and fuel level Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices Note: SYNC Connect includes service f...
Analog Appearance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.