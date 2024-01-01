Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

229,277 KM

Details

$22,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCREW 5.5-FT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCREW 5.5-FT

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 11621796
  2. 11621796
  3. 11621796
  4. 11621796
  5. 11621796
  6. 11621796
  7. 11621796
  8. 11621796
  9. 11621796
  10. 11621796
  11. 11621796
  12. 11621796
  13. 11621796
  14. 11621796
  15. 11621796
  16. 11621796
  17. 11621796
  18. 11621796
  19. 11621796
  20. 11621796
  21. 11621796
  22. 11621796
  23. 11621796
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
229,277KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP0JFC04800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_149
  • Mileage 229,277 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2024 GMC HUMMER EV 2X for sale in Brockville, ON
2024 GMC HUMMER EV 2X 12,012 KM $141,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Optima LX MT for sale in Brockville, ON
2013 Kia Optima LX MT 195,700 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Rogue S AWD for sale in Brockville, ON
2014 Nissan Rogue S AWD 139,058 KM $13,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150