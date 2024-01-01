$22,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford F-150
XLT SUPERCREW 5.5-FT
2018 Ford F-150
XLT SUPERCREW 5.5-FT
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$22,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
229,277KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EP0JFC04800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 24_149
- Mileage 229,277 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Seaway Motors
2024 GMC HUMMER EV 2X 12,012 KM $141,999 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima LX MT 195,700 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue S AWD 139,058 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Seaway Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-341-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,499
+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2018 Ford F-150