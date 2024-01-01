$59,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
RAPTOR
2018 Ford F-150
RAPTOR
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$59,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,383KM
VIN 1FTFW1RG2JFB35011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,383 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
2018 Ford F-150