Used 2018 Ford F-150 RAPTOR for sale in Brockville, ON

2018 Ford F-150

112,383 KM

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

11948373

2018 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,383KM
VIN 1FTFW1RG2JFB35011

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,383 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2018 Ford F-150