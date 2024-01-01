Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

115,600 KM

Details

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,600KM
VIN KMHD84LF1JU647692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_155-1
  • Mileage 115,600 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-341-3034

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2018 Hyundai Elantra