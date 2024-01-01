$15,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,000KM
VIN 3KPFL4A7XJE280023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24_090-1
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
MEMORY SEAT
Dual Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
cd stacker
Comfort
Climate Control
Air Conditioning R134a
Additional Features
Tilt St
DVD Equipped
Entertainment Centre
GPS Equipped
Air Conditioning R12
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
