2018 Kia Forte

106,000 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Forte

EX

2018 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_LowKilometer

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,000KM
VIN 3KPFL4A7XJE280023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_090-1
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
MEMORY SEAT
Dual Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

cd stacker

Comfort

Climate Control
Air Conditioning R134a

Additional Features

Tilt St
DVD Equipped
Entertainment Centre
GPS Equipped
Air Conditioning R12

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Kia Forte