Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Soul

106,100 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Soul

2018 Kia Soul

+

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Soul

+

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 8932060
  2. 8932060
  3. 8932060
  4. 8932060
  5. 8932060
  6. 8932060
  7. 8932060
  8. 8932060
  9. 8932060
  10. 8932060
  11. 8932060
  12. 8932060
  13. 8932060
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

106,100KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8932060
  • Stock #: 22_120-2
  • VIN: KNDJP3A55J7515998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_120-2
  • Mileage 106,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Seaway Motors

2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 144,142 KM
$21,499 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fiesta SE ...
 121,117 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-450 SD X...
 67,500 KM
$104,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory