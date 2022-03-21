2018 Kia Soul

$18,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8932060

8932060 Stock #: 22_120-2

22_120-2 VIN: KNDJP3A55J7515998

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 22_120-2

Mileage 106,100 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Safety ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Additional Features Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.