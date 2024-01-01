Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Kia Stinger

86,012 KM

Details

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Kia Stinger

GT2 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Stinger

GT2 AWD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 11781951
  2. 11781951
  3. 11781951
  4. 11781951
  5. 11781951
  6. 11781951
  7. 11781951
  8. 11781951
  9. 11781951
  10. 11781951
  11. 11781951
  12. 11781951
  13. 11781951
  14. 11781951
  15. 11781951
  16. 11781951
  17. 11781951
  18. 11781951
  19. 11781951
  20. 11781951
  21. 11781951
  22. 11781951
  23. 11781951
  24. 11781951
  25. 11781951
  26. 11781951
  27. 11781951
  28. 11781951
  29. 11781951
  30. 11781951
  31. 11781951
  32. 11781951
  33. 11781951
  34. 11781951
Contact Seller

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,012KM
VIN KNAE55LC6J6025488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_121-2
  • Mileage 86,012 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2015 Smart fortwo Pure for sale in Brockville, ON
2015 Smart fortwo Pure 54,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD for sale in Brockville, ON
2022 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD 80,313 KM $26,499 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Venue SEL for sale in Brockville, ON
2023 Hyundai Venue SEL 60,053 KM $27,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Stinger