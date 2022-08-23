$35,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
Grand Touring AWD
33,961KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8986351
- Stock #: 22_137
- VIN: JM3KFBDM3J0357214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Impact Airbags
Child Safety Door Locks
Driverside Air Bag
Power Windows
KEYLESS REMOTE
Air Conditioning R134a
Owners Manual
Extra Keys
