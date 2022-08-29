Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Altima

194,270 KM

Details

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Altima

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 9178798
  2. 9178798
  3. 9178798
  4. 9178798
  5. 9178798
  6. 9178798
  7. 9178798
  8. 9178798
  9. 9178798
  10. 9178798
  11. 9178798
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

194,270KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9178798
  • Stock #: 22_170
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP4JC178346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 194,270 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Seaway Motors

2018 Nissan Altima 2...
 194,270 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 157,025 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape Tit...
 138,119 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory