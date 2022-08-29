$16,999+ tax & licensing
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV
Location
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
194,270KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9178798
- Stock #: 22_170
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP4JC178346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 194,270 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6