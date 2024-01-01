Menu
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

184,995 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,995KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM5JC634626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 184,995 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Comfort

Air Conditioning R134a

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Mult

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-341-3034

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2018 Nissan Pathfinder