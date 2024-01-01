$22,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
SL 4WD
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
184,995KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM5JC634626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 184,995 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Comfort
Air Conditioning R134a
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Mult
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
2018 Nissan Pathfinder