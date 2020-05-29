+ taxes & licensing
613-341-7800
3101 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4
613-341-7800
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2018 Ram 1500 Longhorn Crew Cab 4x4
Sunroof, 8.4-Inch Touchscreen, Navigation, Power-Adjustable Foot Pedals with Memory, Remote Start, 9-Speaker Alpine Audio System, Cattle Tan Leather Upholstery, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, ParkSense FT/RR Park Assist System, Apple CarPlay/ Google Android Auto, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio, Rear Power Sliding Window, Wheel-To-Wheel Side Steps, Spray-In Bedliner, 20” Aluminum Wheels with Silver Longhorn Inserts, Trailer Tow, 5.7L HEMI V8 w/ FuelSaver MDS, Balance of Factory Warranty and ONLY 39,400 kms
40,999 +tax or 310 Bi-Weekly | Payment includes tax & transfer, ZERO cash down. Bi-Weekly, Weekly & Monthly payments and NO Payments for 90-days available | Call Wendy 613-341-7800 for financing or text 613-802-1839 for more info or apply online at www.jacksonmotors.ca
3101 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4