$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Jackson Motors & Marine

613-341-7800

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Longhorn

2018 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Location

Jackson Motors & Marine

3101 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4

613-341-7800

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,439KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5192216
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT8JS117831
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Tan Leather
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2018 Ram 1500 Longhorn Crew Cab 4x4

Sunroof, 8.4-Inch Touchscreen, Navigation, Power-Adjustable Foot Pedals with Memory, Remote Start, 9-Speaker Alpine Audio System, Cattle Tan Leather Upholstery, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, ParkSense FT/RR Park Assist System, Apple CarPlay/ Google Android Auto, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio, Rear Power Sliding Window, Wheel-To-Wheel Side Steps, Spray-In Bedliner, 20” Aluminum Wheels with Silver Longhorn Inserts, Trailer Tow, 5.7L HEMI V8 w/ FuelSaver MDS, Balance of Factory Warranty and ONLY 39,400 kms

 

40,999 +tax or 310 Bi-Weekly | Payment includes tax & transfer, ZERO cash down. Bi-Weekly, Weekly & Monthly payments and NO Payments for 90-days available | Call Wendy 613-341-7800 for financing or text 613-802-1839 for more info or apply online at www.jacksonmotors.ca

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jackson Motors & Marine

Jackson Motors & Marine

3101 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4

613-341-7800

