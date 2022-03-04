Menu
2018 RAM 1500

99,705 KM

Details Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT CREW CAB SWB 4

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT CREW CAB SWB 4

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_OneOwner

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

99,705KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8478648
  Stock #: 22_053
  VIN: 1C6RR7MT7JS152669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_053
  • Mileage 99,705 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Heated Mirrors
Air Conditioning R134a
AMFM Stereo CD
Driverside A

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

