Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 RAM 2500

60,093 KM

Details

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 RAM 2500

Power Wagon Crew Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 2500

Power Wagon Crew Cab

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 11798634
  2. 11798634
  3. 11798634
  4. 11798634
  5. 11798634
  6. 11798634
  7. 11798634
  8. 11798634
  9. 11798634
  10. 11798634
  11. 11798634
  12. 11798634
  13. 11798634
  14. 11798634
  15. 11798634
  16. 11798634
  17. 11798634
  18. 11798634
  19. 11798634
  20. 11798634
  21. 11798634
  22. 11798634
  23. 11798634
  24. 11798634
  25. 11798634
  26. 11798634
  27. 11798634
  28. 11798634
  29. 11798634
  30. 11798634
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,093KM
VIN 3C6TR5EJ8JG107769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_179
  • Mileage 60,093 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2011 Ford Expedition XLT 4WD for sale in Brockville, ON
2011 Ford Expedition XLT 4WD 136,500 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ Auto for sale in Brockville, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ Auto 198,516 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Stinger GT2 AWD for sale in Brockville, ON
2018 Kia Stinger GT2 AWD 86,012 KM $28,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 2500