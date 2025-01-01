Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Brockville, ON

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

196,000 KM

Details

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12491590

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 12491590
  2. 12491590
  3. 12491590
  4. 12491590
  5. 12491590
  6. 12491590
  7. 12491590
  8. 12491590
  9. 12491590
  10. 12491590
  11. 12491590
  12. 12491590
  13. 12491590
  14. 12491590
  15. 12491590
  16. 12491590
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,000KM
VIN 2GNAXUEV6K6273909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Brockville, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 196,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Brockville, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue S 131,000 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE for sale in Brockville, ON
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE 169,800 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2019 Chevrolet Equinox