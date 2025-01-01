$18,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LD LT
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LD LT
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
259,457KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GCVKPEC5K1181261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 259,457 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Seaway Motors
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Auto 160,812 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS 183,511 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa Note S (SR) 165,820 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Seaway Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-341-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500